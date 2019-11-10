NFL stats & records, Week 10: Lamar Jackson's rare feat

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 10.

1) Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson joined Aaron Rodgers (2019) and Hall of Famer Joe Montana (1989) as the only players in the Super Bowl era to record at least three pass touchdowns, at least one rush TD and a perfect passer rating in a single game with at least 15 completions. He also became just the second player to have more than one game with a perfect passer rating in a single season with at least 10 attempts since 1950 -- Ben Roethlisberger had two such games in 2007.

2) Saints receiver Michael Thomas became the fastest player to reach 400 receptions in NFL history (56 career games). He surpassed Odell Beckham Jr., who held the previous record after doing so in 61 career games.

3) Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the sixth quarterback since 1970 with at least 15 games of three or more pass TDs over any 25-game span (excludes overlapping spans). He joins Peyton Manning (19), Drew Brees (17), Aaron Rodgers (15), Hall of Famer Brett Favre (15) and Hall of Famer Dan Marino (15). Mahomes is the only player to do so in his first 25 career games.

4) Cardinals quaterback Kyler Murray joins Deshaun Watson, Daunte Culpepper and Cam Newton as the only players since 1950 with 2,500 pass yards and 250 rush yards in their first 10 career starts. Murray also went 211 consecutive pass attempts without throwing an interception before snapping his streak today, breaking the all-time rookie record for the most pass attempts without an INT that was previously held by Dak Prescott and Derek Carr (176 each). Murray's streak was the longest by any Cardinals quarterback since at least 1991. The previous Cardinals record for the most consecutive pass attempts without an INT was set by Carson Palmer in 2015 (187).

5) The Saints had their third game this season with zero touchdowns. They only had two such games from 2006-2018.

6) Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had three passing touchdowns in the Bears' win over the Lions. That is more pass TDs than he had in his previous four games combined (2).

7) Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had his second-career game with four pass TDs. He trails only Deshaun Watson and Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton (three each) for the most such games by a rookie since at least 1950. Jones is also just the third rookie since at least 1950 to throw at least one TD in each of his first eight starts, joining Mike Glennon (2013) and Baker Mayfield (2018) as the only players to do so.

8) Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka's 53-yard field goal miss with :22 left in the fourth quarter was his fifth consecutive miss from at least 50 yards (longest active streak in the NFL).

9) Titans running back Derrick Henry has four rush TDs of at least 65 yards since 2017, the most in the NFL in that span. According to Next Gen Stats, Henry reached 21.27 MPH on his 68-yard TD run against the Chiefs. This was the fastest play for Henry as a ball carrier this season.

10) Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk had three receiving TDs in Arizona's loss to the Buccaneers. Kirk had three receiving TDs over his first 18 career games and zero receiving TD this season entering today. Three receiving TDs in a game are the most in a game by a Cardinals player since Larry Fitzgerald scored three in a Week 2, 2015 win over the Bears. Kirk scored 37.8 fantasy points, the most points by a Cardinals wide receiver since Anquan Boldin scored 38.0 fantasy points in a Week 2, 2008 win over the Dolphins.

11) With a 54-yard field goal against the Bears, Matt Prater has made 52 field goals of more than 50 yards in his career. He tied former Lions kicker Jason Hanson for the second-most such field goals in the Super Bowl era, trailing only Sebastian Janikowski (58).