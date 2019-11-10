What we learned from Sunday's Week 10 games

Here is what we've learned so far from Sunday's Week 10 games:

1. Lamar Jackson continues to make his case for MVP honors this season after the Ravens (7-2) beat the Bengals (0-9) in Cincinnati. The Bengals had a bye week to prepare but how can you prepare against one of the best players in the league? The Ravens took only five plays to score their first touchdown. And it didn't slow down after that. Each drive that Jackson played ended with a touchdown. Jackson looked unreal at times. One play he ran for a 47-yard touchdown and had a spin move that made half of the defenders miss. It was his longest career run. He finished the day 15-of-17 for 223 yards and three TDs with 65 rushing yards and a TD. The Ravens ended up putting Robert Griffin III in to play the entire fourth quarter. Don't want to take a chance on your QB getting injured when you're already up 49-10.

2. How often do you see three Heisman Trophy winners involved in one play? Only five other teams have had three Heisman Trophy winners on the same roster. For the Ravens this is the first time they have had three in the backfield at the same time, or as Mark Ingram called it after the game, "the Heisman package." They were up 14-3 when offensive coordinator Greg Roman decided to have a little fun. He had Jackson, RG3 and Mark Ingram lined up in the backfield. Jackson ran an option and pitched to RG3 for nine yards and a first down.

3. Well, the Bengals continue to be the only winless team in the league. Ryan Finley made his NFL debut as the starting QB. The Bengals benched Andy Dalton to try to get a spark on offense but it was pretty much the same thing. Finley had several drives that went for 10 plays, but only one ended with a touchdown (a 6-yard TD to Tyler Eifert). The rookie moved well on his feet but couldn't do much behind this offensive line. Finley finished his debut with 16-of-30 for 167 yards, one TD, one INT and two sacks. After going three-and-out on their first drive, the Bengals decided to get Joe Mixon involved more. He had a career-high 30 carries and 114 yards.

-- Lakisha Wesseling

1. This was the game the Browns (3-6) absolutely needed, even more than last week's loss to Denver. When given the ball and a chance to win the game -- an opportunity they had last week and in Weeks 3 and 6 -- Baker Mayfield made the most of it for the first time in 2019.

It was reminiscent of last season's magical second half and was capped by a touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins, because of course it had to be to Rashard Higgins. After Browns fans have (understandably) spent nine weeks crying to the heavens for more of the receiver nicknamed "Hollywood," the Browns found themselves in the red zone and instead of toying with back pylon fades and shovel passes, Mayfield took a shotgun snap and targeted his old friend. It produced the game-winning score, the Browns' defense held on (thanks to a missed field goal attempt by Steven Hauschka) and Higgins had a chance to deliver this wonderful postgame quote:

Higgins being interviewed on the scoreboard.



Q: What happened on the touchdown?



Higgins: Juked the defender out his shoes. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) November 10, 2019

It was another solid game for Mayfield, who finished with a line of 26 for 38, 238 yards, two touchdowns (no interceptions) and a 102.7 passer rating. He's strung together four solid games now, but the difference between those contests and Sunday's? The win.

2. The biggest story of this game that isn't the result itself is the Browns' red zone woes. They've existed for nearly the entire season, first cropping up on the national stage in Week 3, then significantly impacting the outcome of games in Weeks 6 and 9. They've never been more glaring, though, than they were Sunday, when the Browns ran eight straight plays inside Buffalo's 5 and came away with zero points, then ran three more red-zone plays, nearly went for it on fourth and goal again (Chris Hubbard's false start saved them from themselves) and came away with just three points. For those keeping score at home, that's three points gained from 10 plays inside the opponent's 5.

Fortunately for them, the Browns figured things out late when they needed it most. But in the last two weeks, the Browns are 3-for-9 in red zone efficiency. That's obviously not good enough, but perhaps they finally got over the hump with the late TD to win.

3. Although the Browns inexplicably went away from attacking it for stretches of Sunday's game, the Bills (6-3) should be concerned with their run defense. Nick Chubb found the going far too easy in the first half and was on pace for well over 100 yards before the Browns shifted their offensive priorities elsewhere, even while nursing a three-point lead. A better team likely preserves such a lead by keeping it on the ground against a Bills defense that was surprisingly poor against such an attack.

Conversely, the Bills should be pleased with the play of Tre'Davious White, who did a solid job against former LSU teammate Odell Beckham Jr. Sure, he was caught a little bit out of position a few times, but his body of work over the entire game made for a difficult outing for Beckham and also allowed Buffalo to evenly distribute its defensive resources, holding the Browns to just 12 points until the final two minutes of the game. White's arrow keeps trending upward.

-- Nick Shook

1. Mitchell Trubisky woke up from an early-game slumber to engineer three straight touchdown drives to give the Bears enough cushion to stiff-arm the Matthew Stafford-less Lions. After four limp drives to open the game gained just one first down and 25 total yards, Trubisky hit a series of nice passes to propel the Bears to a 20-6 lead they would cling to late. The signal-caller finally looked comfortable against a Lions defense that doesn't bring pressure, tossing three touchdown passes, including a gorgeous looping toss to TE Ben Braunecker and a dime to Taylor Gabriel. The three TD passes were more than Trubisky had thrown in his previous four games combined. The Bears gained 130 of their 226 total yards on two drives to finish the first half and open the second. Outside of the three scoring drives, it was a struggle for Trubisky, as the offense scuttled and afforded the Lions a chance to stay in the game with back-to-back-to-back three-and-outs in the fourth quarter. After taking a 20-6 lead, the Bears gained 46 yards and two first downs on five series. Chicago, however, should focus on the good from Trubisky after weeks of skittish play. When given a clean pocket, the quarterback made several pinpoint throws. Now Matt Nagy's job is to build on those positives and negate the lulls that infect his offense.

2. Stafford missed his first start since Week 17 of the 2010 season due to a back injury, forcing Jeff Driskel into the lineup. The backup looked about as you'd expect, operating a dink-and-dunk offense. After generating 72 yards and five first downs on an opening-drive field-goal march, the Lions offense didn't move the ball until it was down double digits, earning five first downs and just 110 total yards on seven drives across the second and third quarters -- fewer than 16 yards per drive. Driskel's second-half interception was brutal, as he threw it right to Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski that set up what ended up being the game-winning score. Driskel refused to stretch the field until forced to late and instead leaned on ineffective dump-offs. With no run game to speak of (Driskel led the Lions in rushing with 37 yards), the Lions still outgained Chicago 357 yards to 226. Driskel was forced to pass 46 times in his first start in Detroit, completing 27 for 269 yards, one TD and one INT. The performance underscored Stafford's importance to Detroit. Outside of one bomb to Kenny Golladay, gone were most of the big plays we'd seen from the Lions' passing game. If Stafford is forced to miss multiple weeks, the Lions will struggle without a QB that can mask the putrid defense Detroit puts on the field. Matt Patricia's D has proven it can't consistently stop anyone as the Lions (3-5-1) have lost five of the last six tilts.

3. Kwiatkoski entered for an injured Danny Trevathan and was all over the field for the Bears defense, stuffing the Lions' run game, and getting in Driskel's face on blitzes. The backup linebacker compiled nine tackles, a sack and the pivotal interception. With the front four unable to bring down Driskel, the play of linebackers like Kwiatkowski was key in corralling the Lions' short passing attack. It wasn't a pretty day in Chicago, but Nagy's squad will take the win against a backup quarterback, snapping a four-game losing streak. The victory gets the Bears out of the cellar of the NFC North, but at 4-5, they remain in a big hole in the playoff race.

-- Kevin Patra

1. If there was any discussion remaining as to whether the Titans are a better team with Ryan Tannehill or Marcus Mariota at the helm, the former Dolphins first-rounder emphatically answered that question with 1:21 left and 61 yards to go. Tannehill and the Titans were down by five when he orchestrated a four-play, game-winning drive with no timeouts, finding Adam Humphries over the middle for a 23-yard score and then rumbling in for a two-point conversion in a riveting 35-32 win for the Titans (5-5) against the Chiefs (6-4). Kansas City offered one last reply, but a Harrison Butker game-winning attempt was blocked by Joshua Kalu. On the day, Tannehill was 13-of-19 for 181 yards, a 133.9 rating and a pair of touchdowns (and the aforementioned very bruising two-point run). On the season, the Titans are 3-1 with Tannehill starting. As storylines go, the comeback of Patrick Mahomes was at the forefront. However, Tannehill is penning a comeback story of his own. A Dolphins castaway slated to be a backup, Tannehill has delivered hope for the Titans and for the resurrection of his career.

2. Mahomes rolled right and promptly let fly an ugly pass that was intercepted by Kenny Vaccaro on his first attempt in his return to the field. The call was overturned as replay showed it hit the ground. Then came Mahomes' real return, with his knee once again located and healthy, his arm followed suit. He finished off his first drive back with a shovel pass to Travis Kelce for six and finished the game with a usually spectacular Mahomes line of 446 yards, three touchdowns and a 119.2 rating. Walking away from Sunday, the Chiefs have lost two of three and four of six. That's a problem. The health and play of Mahomes is not, however. Mahomes is back and all is well in K.C. Patrick Mahomes, ladies and gentlemen; your MVP has returned.

3. No doubt overlooked in the deserved in the drama of the game and the deserved recognition of Tannehill, Titans running back Derrick Henry had an outstanding day. He rumbled for a season-high 188 yards on 23 carries, with a pair of touchdowns, including a one-yard score that followed a 68-yard burst. It was the one-yard score that trimmed the Titans' nine-point fourth-stanza deficit to two points. It was only the second 100-yard game of Henry's season and only the sixth of his career. Perhaps it's of little surprise that the Titans are undefeated when he eclipses 100 yards.

-- Grant Gordon

1. Given the current state of the NFC South, there is nothing that can be done to salvage what has amounted to a lost season for the Falcons (2-7). Apparently, no one informed the defense of this, though, because it kept its foot on the gas all game and ran over Drew Brees (32-of-45, 287 yards) and the Saints (7-2). With both teams having the benefit of refreshed legs coming off a bye, it seemed obvious that the Saints offense would outpace a poor Atlanta defense that had given up 33.6 PPG during its six-game losing streak. But the game would end with the Saints not scoring a TD for the third time this season, which everybody predicted I'm sure. New Orleans put up a season-low nine points (!) and couldn't get anything going anywhere on the field at any point in this one. After recording just three sacks in the last six games, the Falcons tallied six takedowns (11 total QB hits) on Brees, led by DT Grady Jarrett (2.5) and DE Vic Beasley (1.5), an encouraging sign from what should have been a top pass-rushing tandem in 2019. The defense also did what few teams have been to do and kept Alvin Kamara -- four carries for 24 yards, eight receptions for 50 yards -- in check while also keeping Michael Thomas (13 rec., 152 yards) from scoring, despite his big receiving day. The talk surrounding Dan Quinn's job status has been loud for weeks but, thanks to his defense, the Falcons coach will live to fight another week in the ATL.

2. Even though the Falcons played solid in all three phases, it's hard to overlook the self-inflicted errors that repeatedly snuffed out every inkling of momentum for the Saints. Atlanta's second drive of the game, which would end up being its longest of the season (17 plays, 75 yards), was given new life thanks to a trio of Saints penalties that resulted in automatic first downs (six Falcons first downs came via penalties). After getting a stop on third-and-3 on the NO 32, an illegal use of hands call extended the series; a second illegal use of hands call came two plays later; and, three plays after that, defensive holding put the Falcons on the door step at the NO 9. Matt Ryan would find TE Austin Hooper for an 8-yard pass shortly thereafter to take a 10-3 lead. A pair of offensive penalties for a combined 25 yards would halt a Saints surge to end the half, resulting in a 47-yard Wil Lutz FG from the ATL 29. Tack onto those instances a third illegal hands call on third-and-5 in the third quarter that eventually led to a 10-yard Ryan TD pass for a 20-9 lead and it makes you wonder how New Orleans would've fared without the timely faux pas.

3. It was hard to tell which team was 1-7 or 7-1 at times but the Saints defense played well enough in the first half to give its team a chance. The job done to contain Julio Jones was spearheaded by CB Marshon Lattimore, who did a great job before sitting out the entire second half with a thigh injury. With Lattimore on him, Jones was 0-of-3 but, when Lattimore first exited with an injury, Jones put a 54-yard catch-and-run on his highlight reel that opened up the Falcons offense. Jones would add two more catches and finish with a team-high 79 yards but it would end up not being a factor as the Falcons feasted in the run game. Thirty-four of their 70 offensive plays were on the ground -- the Saints rushed 11 times -- and Atlanta would go on to tally half of its 18 first downs on runs and outgain New Orleans 143-52.

-- Jelani Scott