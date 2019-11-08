Injuries: Le'Veon Bell (knee) 'looks good' to play

Le'Veon Bell is continuing down the runway toward a Sunday takeoff.

The Jets running back "looks good" to play this weekend against the crosstown rival Giants, coach Adam Gase told reporters Friday.

Tight end Chris Herndon was also grouped in with Bell's projected status for Sunday.

Bell suffered a knee injury in last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins, underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage, missed Wednesday's practice and improved to a limited participant Thursday. He'll again participate in a limited fashion Friday, per Gase.

Bell is battling through a struggle-filled first season in New York, where he's running behind a troubled offensive line as part of an offense that had to endure the loss of starting quarterback Sam Darnold for a month and has struggled to find its footing since he returned. Bell's 3.3 yards per carry are on track to finish as a career-low mark for the 27-year-old running back, as is his lone rushing touchdown through eight games.

Other news we're monitoring around the league Friday:

» Oakland Raiders safety Karl Joseph will undergo an MRI on his foot injury suffered in Oakland's Thursday night win over the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Based on the initial diagnosis, there is a fear that Joseph's injury is serious, Rapoport added.

» Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says running back James Conner (shoulder) did not practice today. Conner, who was limited on Wednesday, sat out the last two practices.

» New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion), tight end Evan Engram (foot) and center Jon Halapio (hamstring) will not play Sunday versus the Jets, the team announced. Tackle Mike Remmers (back) is doubtful.

» Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to the practice field Friday after missing Thursday's session due to an illness. Safety Earl Thomas (knee) was not seen at open portion of practice.

» Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) has been officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Thielen's status is still considered week-to-week, coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Friday.

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph (knee) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) are also out this week. Cornerback Trae Waynes (ankle) and defensive tackle Stephen Weatherly (groin) are questionable.

» Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters quarterback Matt Ryan, who's been battling an ankle injury that sidelined him in Week 8, is "ready to play" Sunday versus the Saints. He was limited in practice. Cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe), also limited, will be a game-time decision against the Saints.

» Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (knee) worked with resistance cords during the open portion of Friday's practice.

» Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (knee), who exited last week's loss to the Steelers early, practiced for the third consecutive day. Colts coach Frank Reich said Brissett will be a game-time decision on Sunday. Reich also ruled out receivers T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand).

» Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (groin) and defensive end Vernon Butler (back) are questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers. Offensive tackle Greg Little has been ruled out but "took another step in the protocol," coach Ron Rivera told reporters.

» Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon (knee) and safety Eric Murray (knee) will not play Sunday against the Bills. Safety Damarious Randall (hamstring), tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (knee) and tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) are listed as questionable.

» Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green (ankle), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) and guard Alex Redmond (knee/ankle) are all out for Sunday. Tackle Cordy Glenn (concussion) is listed as questionable.