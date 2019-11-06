Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Emmanuel Sanders vs. Seattle Seahawks Sanders has been a stud since joining the 49ers, scoring a combined 36.7 fantasy points in his last two games. I'd get him into your lineups once again, as he faces a great matchup against the Seahawks. They've allowed two top-six wideouts in their last two games, so Jimmy Garoppolo should look for Sanders often on Monday. vs. Christian Kirk vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kirk is set up to have a solid stat line this week, as he'll face a Bucs defense that has struggled to stop slot receivers. In fact, their defense has given up eight touchdowns and nearly 27 fantasy points to slot men this season. Kirk has run 71.4 percent of his routes out of the slot, so he's a legitimate No. 2 fantasy wideout in this contest. vs. Zach Pascal vs. Miami Dolphins Pascal was a hot add off the waiver wire, and he's a solid choice when the Colts host the Dolphins this week. Miami has given up seven touchdowns and 14.4 yards per catch to receivers who line out wide, which is where Pascal has run 68.1 percent of his routes. With T.Y. Hilton out, he'll continue to see tons of targets in the pass attack. vs. Golden Tate vs. New York Jets Tate has produced 14 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games, and he's scored double digits in every game he's played this season. I like him to produce similar totals against the Jets, who have given up five touchdowns and over 100 receiving yards per game to the slot. Tate is a solid WR2/flex option in this Big Apple battle. vs. Michael Gallup vs. Minnesota Vikings Gallup hasn't put up huge totals for fantasy fans in recent weeks, but he is averaging 31.3 routes and nearly seven targets per game. I like him as a No. 2 wide receiver or flex starter against the Vikings, who have surrendered 10 touchdown catches and the second-most fantasy points to opposing receivers lined out wide this season. Start 'Em: Mike Williams at Oakland Raiders (Thur.), D.J. Moore at Green Bay Packers

Sleepers: Jamison Crowder vs. New York Giants, Ted Ginn Jr. vs. Atlanta Falcons

