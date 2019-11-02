First-round WR N'Keal Harry activated by Patriots

A new wrinkle is headed to the Patriots offense.

Rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry has been activated, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday, and the first-round pick can now make his NFL debut on Sunday night against the Ravens.

The 32nd-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Harry began the season on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Out of Arizona State, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Harry offers another weapon for quarterback Tom Brady and adds to a receiving group that was previously depleted. However, with Harry added into the mix, the Patriots have already been buoyed by the addition of Mohamed Sanu (acquired via trade from the Falcons). Those two, coupled with Phillip Dorsett and Julian Edelman, provide New England with a suddenly healthy and dangerous receiver group.

Undefeated and far in front in the AFC East, the Patriots face the Ravens on Sunday night.