Eagles' secondary among five storylines to watch in Week 9

As the 2019 NFL regular season rolls into Week 9, NFL Network analyst and former Super Bowl-winning executive Charley Casserly provides five storylines to watch on Sunday.

1) How will Texans fare without J.J. Watt?

The Houston Texans lost their defensive leader and top pass rusher J.J. Watt to a season-ending injury last week. It couldn't be worse timing with the Texans slated to face the Jaguars , who are nipping at their heels in the division race this weekend in London . Since 2011, the Texans are 9-15 in games without the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, who leads the league in sacks (96.0), QB hits (264) and tackles for loss (158) since he was drafted. That's a lot to make up for. Now that Watt sidelined and after trading away Jadeveon Clowney , the remaining pass rusher that opponents have to account for is Whitney Mercilus Brennan Scarlett went in for Watt after the injury and the fourth-year pro was fairly ineffective as a pass rusher. One player Romeo Crennel may want to get more involved in the pass rush is Jacob Martin, who was acquired in the Clowney trade. Martin showed flashes as a blitzing linebacker vs. the Raiders and registered the Texans ' only QB hit on Derek Carr last weekend. He has provided pressure on quarterbacks as a situational pass rusher, but his role could expand as soon as Sunday with Watt out.

2) Miles Boykin could play pivotal role in Ravens' offense.

The Patriots will do everything possible to limit Lamar Jackson and take away his favorite target, Mark Andrews . The tight end leads the Ravens with 36 receptions and 449 receiving yards this season. Expect to see Patrick Chung -- or even Stephon Gilmore -- matchup with Andrews in certain situations, and Bill Belichick's unit will most certainly jam him at the line of scrimmage in an effort to take him away or double-team him as well. One thing is for sure, New England won't let Andrews take over this game like he's done at in the past. So, which Ravens receiver is the biggest key for Jackson against the Patriots ? Yes, Marquise Brown is set to play Sunday despite missing significant time this season with injuries, but I believe the key player in this contest is another rookie -- Miles Boykin . The Notre Dame product has nine receptions for 131 yards and a pair of TDs so far this season, but he could be in line for a big performance with Andrews and speedster Brown attracting a lot of attention. Boykin's size (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) could give cornerbacks JC Jackson and Jonathan Jones trouble, and his speed should challenge Jason McCourty

3) Can Ravens' D stay disciplined vs. Pats' top-scoring offense?

There has been a ton of discussion about Lamar Jackson vs. the Patriots' defense, but not a lot has been said about Tom Brady and the Pats' No. 1 scoring offense vs. the Ravens' defense? That's what I'm looking at. There isn't much room for error for the Ravens, but they do present challenges of their own. They must pressure Brady from the interior -- which bothers the six-time Super Bowl champion most -- and continue to mix up blitz packages in an attempt to make him uncomfortable. The area where the Ravens' defensive line can take advantage is against Patriots tackles Marshall Newhouse and Marcus Cannon, who are vulnerable against outside speed. Marlon Humphrey poses the biggest threat to limit Julian Edelman, who's on pace for career highs in every major receiving category this season. The Ravens CB is a physical player who can disrupt the timing of the route and prevent Edelman from gimmes. Running back James White could be a problem in the pass game as linebackers often struggle when trying to cover him one-on-one. Doubling him is Baltimore's best option. With all of the weapons New England's offense presents, the Ravens can't afford to miss assignments or commit penalties. They must be disciplined all game long, something that's hard to do against the Patriots.

4) How will the fully healthy Eagles' secondary look?

The Eagles' secondary has played 23 consecutive games with at least one of their starters missing. In that span, the Eagles have put out 18 different starting lineups, including 16 total starting DBs, and they have not used the same starting secondary more than two games in a row. But this weekend against the Chicago Bears, Philly has everyone back, including a healthy cornerback group featuring Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby and Sidney Jones. How will this group play together? The jury's still out on that one. The secondary has been a weakness this season with all of the injuries, and I don't expect play to instantly look like the unit that helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII, especially since it isn't getting the same help from the pass rush. I'm not sold on this trio quite yet, as they can be beaten with double and quick moves, but the potential is certainly there.

5) Will Sam Darnold show improvement vs. poor Dolphins' D?

In just his second season in the NFL, it feels like Sam Darnold may already be at a crossroads. He unquestionably has the talent -- I mean, he was taken third overall for a reason -- but there are so many concerns surrounding the young passer since his return from mono. Darnold has eight giveaways since Week 7. Eight! It's not entirely his fault as the New York Jets' porous offensive line has allowed a league-high 34 sacks this season. Although Darnold has often been pressured with missed assignments in pass protection, he has also made his share of bad decisions. The offensive line can't be fixed overnight, but Darnold must begin to clean up the mental mistakes and footwork. Options that could help Darnold evade some pressure and improve his accuracy are targeting Jamison Crowder, using Le'Veon Bell in the screen game, moving the pocket could buy more time to throw for the young passer. Darnold has a legitimate shot to improve across the board in Sunday's meeting with a Dolphins defense that has struggled all season.

