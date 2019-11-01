Free-agent RB Alex Collins suspended 3 games for arrest

The NFL suspended free-agent running back Alex Collins three games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

The suspension stems from Collins' arrest last spring.

Collins was arrested following a car crash in Owings Mills, Md last March. He eventually received probation for the incident. Following the arrest, the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with the RB.

As Rapoport notes, Collins is recovering from a broken leg, an injury suffered during the summer. He was expected to sign with a new team prior to the start of the 2019 season but ultimately the injury prolonged his return a bit longer.

Rapoport reports Collins should be medically cleared next week and with his legal issues over, the RB could be an interesting late-season addition.

Over his three-year career, Collins played for the Ravens and Seahawks, totaling 1,509 yards on 357 carries and 14 touchdowns.