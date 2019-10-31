Power Rankings: NFL Player Halloween Costumes

NFL players might be able to hold their own against zombies, ghouls, or vampires.

Want to know their biggest late October fright? The prospect of getting out-dressed at the team's Halloween party.

Spooky Season almost as competitive as football season for these guys. Just look at the expert-level costumes they put on this week and admit they're going way harder at this holiday than the average American.

Here are the top 10 NFL stars who refused to be outdone this All Hallow's Eve:

10. Daniel Jones as Woody from 'Toy Story'

It's the aw-shucks costume the Giants' soft spoken rookie QB was meant to wear.

9. Josh Allen as Black Panther

The Jaguars' top rookie has unveiled a few superhero moves on the field this year. Opposing QBs do not want sequels.

8. Jacoby Brissett as Mickey Mouse

The exchange between the Colts' franchise QB and these children is heartwarming enough to be its own Disney movie.

View this post on Instagram Yep, weï¿½ï¿½ï¿½re crying on Halloween. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ A post shared by Indianapolis Colts (@colts) on Oct 31, 2019 at 9:39am PDT

7. Tom Brady as a Stormtrooper from 'Star Wars'

The league's greatest field general is just a foot soldier in the army of the Galactic Empire.

6. Whitney Mercilus, Jacob Martin, Brennan Scarlett and Barkevious Mingo as KISS

These four Texans defenders want to rock and roll all night. And party every Sunday.

5. Lamar Jackson as Harry Potter

This explains the magic Jackson's pulled off behind center for the Ravens this season.

4. Russell Wilson and Ciera as Jay-Z and Beyonce

One good power couple deserves another. They pull off the look to perfection.

3. Deshaun Watson as Jack Skellington from 'Nightmare Before Christmas'

It probably takes less time for Watson to mount a a game-winning Texas touchdown drive than it did to apply all that face paint. You have to respect it.

2. Jimmy Graham and Packers athletic trainer Nate Weir as Aaron Judge and Jose Altuve

Graham is listed at 6-foot-7. This member of the Packers training staff is... not. It's the best idea and even better execution.

1. DeAndre Hopkins as a genie

Give this man all the Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. With a costume like this, he deserves them. Wow.