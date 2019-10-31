Power Rankings: NFL Player Halloween Costumes

NFL players might be able to hold their own against zombies, ghouls, or vampires.
Want to know their biggest late October fright? The prospect of getting out-dressed at the team's Halloween party.
Spooky Season almost as competitive as football season for these guys. Just look at the expert-level costumes they put on this week and admit they're going way harder at this holiday than the average American.
Here are the top 10 NFL stars who refused to be outdone this All Hallow's Eve:
10. Daniel Jones as Woody from 'Toy Story'
It's the aw-shucks costume the Giants' soft spoken rookie QB was meant to wear.
9. Josh Allen as Black Panther
The Jaguars' top rookie has unveiled a few superhero moves on the field this year. Opposing QBs do not want sequels.
View this post on Instagram
@41len_ low key needs to audition to be the next villain in the sequel to #BlackPanther
8. Jacoby Brissett as Mickey Mouse
The exchange between the Colts' franchise QB and these children is heartwarming enough to be its own Disney movie.
View this post on Instagram
Yep, weï¿½ï¿½ï¿½re crying on Halloween. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½
7. Tom Brady as a Stormtrooper from 'Star Wars'
The league's greatest field general is just a foot soldier in the army of the Galactic Empire.
6. Whitney Mercilus, Jacob Martin, Brennan Scarlett and Barkevious Mingo as KISS
These four Texans defenders want to rock and roll all night. And party every Sunday.
View this post on Instagram
Had a blast recreating KISSï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ (@kissonline) iconic makeup looks last night for @merci380 @b.scar @jacobsphotos_ @bmingo49. . . Me and @faithfullysasha used all things @bennyemakeup & @mehronmakeup to complete our guysï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ looks. cc: @boomtamara ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #Makeup by #MoniP #BlendingBeauty #Halloween2019 #KISS aka #BLISS #genesimmons #paulstanley #houstonmakeupartist #houstonmua #houstonhairstylist #halloweencostume #texans #halloween #houston #swipeleft
5. Lamar Jackson as Harry Potter
This explains the magic Jackson's pulled off behind center for the Ravens this season.
Lamar Jackson as Harry Potter #HappyHalloween @Lj_era8 @Ravens pic.twitter.com/ZvhHd2sPHsï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Phil DiPietro (@phil_dipietro) October 31, 2019
4. Russell Wilson and Ciera as Jay-Z and Beyonce
One good power couple deserves another. They pull off the look to perfection.
3. Deshaun Watson as Jack Skellington from 'Nightmare Before Christmas'
It probably takes less time for Watson to mount a a game-winning Texas touchdown drive than it did to apply all that face paint. You have to respect it.
2. Jimmy Graham and Packers athletic trainer Nate Weir as Aaron Judge and Jose Altuve
Graham is listed at 6-foot-7. This member of the Packers training staff is... not. It's the best idea and even better execution.
Had to represent @JoseAltuve27 and @TheJudge44 from the ALCS at @packers Halloween party! @astros @yankees we are ready for our local tryouts. They call me big red and I hit dingers. @weirnateatc pic.twitter.com/EVpuom28Ofï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) October 28, 2019
1. DeAndre Hopkins as a genie
Give this man all the Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. With a costume like this, he deserves them. Wow.