NFL rookie rankings: Nick Bosa leads top 25 at midseason mark

With the 2019 NFL regular season at its midpoint, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes from the first half of the season to rank the top 25 rookies in the league today.

NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from the first-quarter rookie rankings.

RANK 1 Nick Bosa 5 Team: San Francisco 49ers | Position: Edge rusher



Bosa has already emerged as the best pure power rusher in the NFL. He's the leading contender for Defensive Rookie of the Year and is also very much in the discussion for Defensive Player of the Year.

RANK 2 Gardner Minshew 1 Team: Jacksonville Jaguars | Position: QB



Minshew has clearly been the top passer in this year's rookie class. He's made plays in the structure of the offense and he's proven to be a dangerous improvisor.

RANK 3 Josh Allen 15 Team: Jacksonville Jaguars | Position: Edge rusher



Allen was a steal for the Jaguars at No. 7 overall. He is tied with Bosa for the sack lead among rookies and he's been consistently disruptive every week.

RANK 4 Josh Jacobs 5 Team: Oakland Raiders | Position: RB



The top running back in this draft class, Jacobs has brought a physical dimension to the Raiders' offense. Look for him to be more involved in the passing game in the second half of the season.

RANK 5 Devin Bush 1 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers | Position: LB



Bush is a sideline-to-sideline 'backer who's made impact plays on the football. He's given the Steelers a much-needed playmaker at the second level of their defense.

RANK 6 Kyler Murray 1 Team: Arizona Cardinals | Position: QB



Murray has made steady improvement and he's catching up to the speed of the pro game. He doesn't have much talent in front of him, but he's found a way to make the Cardinals a competitive team.

RANK 7 Daniel Jones 4 Team: New York Giants | Position: QB



The sixth overall pick is coming off his best performance of the season, and he's more than justified the Giants' faith in him. He does need to clean up some fumble issues but otherwise he's been excellent.

RANK 8 Brian Burns Team: Carolina Panthers | Position: Edge rusher



Burns is a blur off the edge, and the Panthers pass rush is one of the most improved units in the entire league. I love his effort and tenacity.

RANK 9 Terry McLaurin 2 Team: Washington Redskins | Position: WR



Washington has been miserable in the first half of the season, but McLaurin has been a bright spot. He has elite speed and his route running savvy jumps off the screen.

RANK 10 Elgton Jenkins 2 Team: Green Bay Packers | Position: OG



The Packers offensive line is much improved from last year and Jenkins deserves his share of credit for the boost. He's been the most consistent rookie offensive lineman this season.

RANK 11 Darnell Savage 9 Team: Green Bay Packers | Position: S



Savage has a beautiful blend of speed, instincts and toughness. He has missed a couple games due to injury and his absence was noticeable in the backend of the Packers secondary.

RANK 12 D.K. Metcalf 5 Team: Seattle Seahawks | Position: WR



Metcalf is still a work in progress, but he's produced several chunk plays and he's proven to be a worthy red-zone target for Russell Wilson.

RANK 13 Dexter Lawrence NA Team: New York Giants | Position: DT



The 342-pounder is more than just a space eater up front for the Giants. He uses his quickness to be disruptive against the pass and has outstanding lateral range against the run.

RANK 14 Dalton Risner 1 Team: Denver Broncos | Position: OG



Risner has been the Broncos most consistent lineman this season. He's shown solid awareness and has held up well in pass pro.

RANK 15 A.J. Brown 1 Team: Tennessee Titans | Position: WR



Brown is a physical specimen and he's been outstanding after the catch. I believe the Titans have one of the most underrated WR duos in Brown and Corey Davis.

RANK 16 Miles Sanders 4 Team: Philadelphia Eagles | Position: RB



Sanders is starting to get more involved in the Philly offense and he's making a big difference. He has outstanding burst and he's a weapon in the passing game.

RANK 17 T.J. Hockenson 12 Team: Detroit Lions | Position: TE



Hockenson hasn't had the production I was anticipating, but he's still valuable in the run game. I expect him to takeoff in the second half of the year.

RANK 18 Mecole Hardman 4 Team: Kansas City Chiefs | Position: WR



The speedy wideout fits beautifully in the Chiefs' system and he's helped them overcome some early-season injuries at the position.

RANK 19 Erik McCoy 4 Team: New Orleans Saints | Position: C



McCoy, the first of back-to-back centers on this list, has been a reliable starter for the Saints this season. He can move people in the run game and he's firm in pass protection.

RANK 20 Garrett Bradbury NA Team: Minnesota Vikings | Position: C



Bradbury struggled in pass pro early in the season but he quickly improved. He's always been excellent in the run game with his ability to reach and cutoff defensive tackles.

RANK 21 Marquise Brown 11 Team: Baltimore Ravens | Position: WR



Brown has missed some time due to an ankle injury but he was electric earlier in the season. If he can return to full health, he'll quickly climb back up this list.

RANK 22 Chase Winovich 8 Team: New England Patriots | Position: DL



Winovich doesn't start for the Patriots but he's contributed some key sacks for the league's top defense. He is slippery off the edge and he's got a knack for finishing.

RANK 23 Maxx Crosby NA Team: Oakland Raiders | Position: Edge rusher



Crosby has been the hidden gem in the Raiders draft class. He is long and athletic, which has helped him emerge as Oakland's best edge-rush presence.

RANK 24 Cole Holcomb NA Team: Washington Redskins | Position: LB



Holcomb has been a tackling machine for the Redskins. I love his aggressiveness to fill the hole inside and he's got plenty of speed to make plays outside the tackle box.

RANK 25 Quincy Williams NA Team: Jacksonville Jaguars | Position: LB



Williams was having an exceptional year up until a Week 5 meeting with Christian McCaffrey and Co. that did not end well for the rookie linebacker. The Murray State product has missed time with a hamstring injury, but should continue making splash plays as a result of his incredible speed and range when he returns.

