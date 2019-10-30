Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Jason Myers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Myers has been on a hot streak, scoring a combined 30 fantasy points over his last three games. He should remain in starting lineups against the Buccaneers, who have allowed 19 field-goal attempts and the most fantasy points (10.9 PPG) to kickers this season. vs. Brett Maher vs. New York Giants Maher is a solid option for fantasy fans this week, as he travels to the Big Apple to face the Giants. Big Blue has allowed 26 extra-point attempts, which ranks tied for the second most, and opposing kickers have averaged eight points per game against them in 2019. vs. Mason Crosby vs. Los Angeles Chargers Crosby has put up nine or more fantasy points four of his last six games, and a matchup in Los Angeles makes him a potential top-10 kicker this week. The Chargers have allowed 18 field-goal attempts, which ranks tied for fifth-most at the position in the league. vs. Nick Folk vs. Baltimore Ravens The Patriots added Folk to their roster this week, and you should add and start him against the Ravens if you need a kicker. Their defense has allowed 16 field-goal attempts, 15 conversions and an average of nearly nine fantasy points per game to enemy kickers this season. Start 'Em: Robbie Gould at Arizona Cardinals (Thur.), Matt Gay at Seattle Seahawks

Sleepers: Austin Seibert at Denver Broncos, Daniel Carlson vs. Detroit Lions

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Jake Elliott vs. Chicago Bears Elliott continues to suffer through a difficult fantasy season, as he's failed to score more than seven points in all but one game. That trend is likely to remain when he faces the Bears, who have allowed just eight field goals and 4.9 points a game to opposing kickers. vs. Harrison Butker vs. Minnesota Vikings Butker's value has taken a hit without Patrick Mahomes under center, and this week's matchup against the Vikings makes him a tough sell. Minnesota has given up just 10 field goals and an average of a mere six fantasy points a game to opposing kickers this season. vs. Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Fairbairn has scored 10 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games, but a matchup against the Jaguars in London is not favorable. In fact, opposing kickers have averaged a mere 5.9 fantasy points per game against the Jacksonville defense so far this year. vs. Eddy Pineiro vs. Philadelphia Eagles Pineiro is coming off a 10-point performance against the Chargers, and it could have been better (sorry, Bears fans). I'd fade him this week, though, as he faces a Eagles defense that's allowed just six fantasy points per game to visiting kickers this season. Sit 'Em: Zane Gonzalez vs. San Francisco 49ers (Thur.), Dustin Hopkins at Buffalo Bills

Busts: Adam Vinatieri at Pittsburgh Steelers, Joey Slye vs. Tennessee Titans

