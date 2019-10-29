Trent Williams ends holdout, reports to Redskins

Trent Williams is back in the building.

The Washington Redskins didn't acquiesce to Williams' trade request, and after the deadline passed Tuesday, the left tackle reported to the team, ending his season-long holdout, NFL Network analyst DeAngelo Hall, Williams' former teammate, first reported.

Williams had to report this season to prevent his contract from tolling. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted that the left tackle is due $5.824 million in base salary for the rest of 2019 (plus $15,624 for each game he's active). Williams will have one year left on his contract for $12.5 million in 2020.

Williams had indicated he no longer wanted to play in Washington, but the prospects of having his contract toll and missing an entire year of paychecks ultimately outweighed that desire.

Williams held out all offseason and declined to report for the first half of the year while requesting a trade. The holdout stemmed from dissatisfaction with how the Washington medical staff handled a growth found on his head earlier in the offseason that required him to go through several additional procedures. The 31-year-old also wanted a new contract.

The Redskins sought out trade prospects for the seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle as the deadline neared, but the efforts ultimately came up fruitless, with the Washington brass holding firm on its high demands.

The question moving forward will be when and how much Williams will play this season. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that while trade talks swirled, the left tackle was training and was healthy enough to play. However, as we saw with Jalen Ramsey, when a player doesn't want to hit the field with a certain team, an injury might linger longer than otherwise.

With the trade deadline gone for this year, Williams will likely be subject of trade speculation once again during the 2020 offseason.