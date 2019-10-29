Redskins seeking picks, players for Trent Williams

Trent Williams is finally on the trade block, but the Washington Redskins are asking for a haul in exchange for the seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Washington isn't just asking for draft picks, they also are "big-game hunting" for players, per sources informed of the situation.

In terms of the Cleveland Browns, who have been viewed as a frontrunner with a glaring need that might be willing to pay up for Williams' services, the Redskins are asking for players like corner Denzel Ward in return. That's a non-starter for the Browns, per Rapoport.

NFL Networks Tom Pelissero noted on Monday that the Redskins told other teams they had a second-round pick on the table for the 31-year-old Williams, but are holding out for more.

Williams requested a trade in the summer months. Now hours before the trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET, they're trying to squeeze everything they can out of a potential deal at the wire.