Atlanta Falcons release longtime kicker Matt Bryant

Matt Bryant's return to the Atlanta Falcons will last less than one season.

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that they have released Bryant, the leading scorer in franchise history, and have agreed to terms with kicker Younghoe Koo.

Bryant, 44, signed a one-year deal to return to Atlanta before the start of the season, but his 11th season with the Falcons was marred by some notable misses. Bryant missed an extra point that would have tied the game late in a one-point loss the the Cardinals, and he missed two field goals from 50-plus yards in last week's loss to the Seahawks prompting the change.

Bryant went 9 of 14 on field goals this season and 14 of 15 on extra points. For his Falcons career, Bryant connected on 259 of 296 field goal attempts for a 87.5 success rate.