Falcons bring back longtime kicker Matt Bryant

Forty-four years young, Matt Bryant is back on the Atlanta Falcons after a summer vacation away.

Atlanta agreed to terms with the veteran kicker on Saturday, the team announced, after Bryant worked out for the club on Friday. Bryant is receiving a one-year deal worth $3 million, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Bryant will either compete with or replace Giorgio Tavecchio, who spent the preseason as Atlanta's placekicker. Tavecchio struggled throughout the summer, missing five of nine field-goal attempts. The Falcons signed former Vikings kicker Blair Walsh last week, but Bryant figures to be the go-to kicker come Week 1.

The landing spot is a familiar one for Bryant. He has spent the last 10 seasons with the Falcons, playing in 141 games and hitting 88.7 percent of his field goals. Last year, Bryant played in 13 games, hit 95.2 percent of his field goals and missed two of 33 of 35 extra points.

Atlanta had signed Bryant to a three-year extension in 2018 before cutting him in February.