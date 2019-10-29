Roundup: Dolphins CB Howard (knee) headed to IR

Having sustained a knee injury in the Dolphins' defeat on Monday, Miami cornerback Xavien Howard is headed to injured reserve, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

Rapoport added that Howard, who signed a five-year, $75,25 million extension in May, did not injure his ACL or MCL, but the Dolphins will be cautious. Off to an 0-8 start, there's no reason to risk a crucial piece of the franchise's future.

A Pro Bowl selection last season, Howard is in his fourth season in the league (all with Miami) and had 17 tackles, four passes defended and an interception in five starts this year.

Miami announced it had been awarded cornerback Xavier Crawford off waivers from the Texans and released tight end Nick O'Leary.

Here are other news items we're monitoring on Tuesday:

» Less than 24 hours after the Steelers' 27-14 victory over the Dolphins, it still remains unclear the status of Pittsburgh running back James Conner's shoulder as coach Mike Tomlin told the media Tuesday that Conner was still being evaluated.

Tomlin added the current plan is for Conner, who had a season-best 145 yards against Miami, to be limited in the early portions of the week.

Conner suffered an AC joint injury late in the game and was seen after sporting a shoulder sling.

Elsewhere, Tomlin said center Maurkice Pouncey (calf), defensive tackle Dan McCullers (ankle) and running back Benny Snell (knee) were also likely to be limited and that guard Ramon Foster is in concussion protocol.

With a game against the Colts on the horizon, the injury to Conner and his backup Snell is something to monitor as the Steelers find themselves swimming in the shallow end when it comes to the running back corps.

» Denver Broncos starting quarterback Joe Flacco (neck) could be out five to six weeks, though he is getting a second opinion, Rapoport reports.

» Coming off a bye week, the Dallas Cowboys had Amari Cooper (ankle/quad), Leighton Vander Esch (neck), Robert Quinn (ribs), La'el Collins (knee) and Tyron Smith (ankle) available for practice, coach Jason Garrett told the media.

There were three absences with Cam Fleming (calf), Trysten Hill and Antwaun Woods. Woods and Hill's absences were for an unspecified reason. Defensive lineman Michael Bennett, who was acquired during last week's bye week, was also at Cowboys practice for the first time.

» The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday that they placed center Justin Britt on injured reserve. Britt suffered an ACL injury on Sunday. In a corresponding move, the team promoted guard Jordan Roos from the practice squad.

» The Jacksonville Jaguars are placing wide receiver Marqise Lee (shoulder) on injured reserve, the team announced. Cornerback Tae Hayes was promoted from the practice squad.

» The New England Patriots are releasing kicker Mike Nugent, Rapoport reported.