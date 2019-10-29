Tom Brady downplays speculation about his future

Tom Brady is 42. Tom Brady's contract is over at the end of the year. Tom Brady put his Massachusetts house up for sale.

The dot-connecting community sees these signs as an indication the New England Patriots quarterback could retire at the end of the season.

Brady, however, insists playing to 45 years old remains his goal. The GOAT told Jim Gray on his weekly Westwood One hit that he doesn't understand where the rumors are spiraling from.

"None of it is brought on by the things that I have said," Brady said, via NBC Sports Boston. "Again, I said last week nothing has changed with my status of my team and my standing. I have really been focused on my job. A lot of the hype, a lot of the media speculation is just that.

"It is probably that time of year where you don't need to focus on so much on the wins and losses, you staring to focus on a lot of other things. I think the media has the right to do that. I certainly don't. I am focused on what I need to do this year and we're off to a good start. I want to capitalize here in the second half of the year and that is where I am at personally."

Brady suggested that the contract and house situations are being improperly conflated. He's not considering anything other than right now.

"I don't know why it is being brought up," Brady said. "I had a good quote that came to mind that someone told me, 'The past and the future are in the mind. I am in the now.' I think that is a great way to live life. I am not thinking about many things beyond this week. There's some family things I am thinking about with the holidays coming up, but outside of that I am thinking about football and how I can be the best for the New England Patriots."

Yoda would be proud of Brady.

At Brady's age and with his stature, speculation won't die down anytime soon. It's one reality of still remaining among the best signal-callers in the NFL at his age that Brady will have to deal with until the day he retires.