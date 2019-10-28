Bill Belichick still undecided on coaching into 70s

The New England Patriots have been in the driver's seat for the majority of Bill Belichick's 20-season tenure.

And, if his recent comments are any indication, the savvy head coach might be open to seeing how much longer the ride will last before the wheels (finally) come off.

In an interview on WEEI's "Ordway, Merloni and Fauria Show" on Monday, the 67-year-old Belichick let his guard down for a moment and surprisingly showed interest toward an idea he previously expressed no interest in: coaching into his 70s.

"When I said it, maybe I didn't know what 70 felt like," Belichick said, less than a day removed from becoming the third NFL head coach to notch 300 career wins. "So I'm not really sure if that's an accurate statement today or not. At the time, I didn't feel that way. Now that I'm closer to that age, I don't know."

We'll likely never know if the ever-stoic Belichick was still experiencing the euphoria of his accomplishment when he made his remarks but they are still sure to make the rounds, especially with Tom Brady's future once again being a topic of discussion over the past week.

Maintaining his original stance would have been a classic Belichick move but, given that his expertise has been just as valuable to the franchise as the ageless Brady, the fact that he might stick around for a few more years should perk up the ears of every Patriots fan.