Roundup: Eagles' DeSean Jackson returning to practice

DeSean Jackson is officially on the mend.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said the veteran wide receiver, who's been sidelined since Week 2 with an abdomen injury, is expected to return to practice this week. Jackson has been limited to running and rehab for the better part of two months. Pederson noted he'll be incorporated Wednesday, which means his status for Sunday's game against the Bears remains unclear.

But the Philadelphia fan favorite must be close to getting back on the field. His Week 1 performance likely provided a lasting memory for an offense that has struggled all season. Jackson led the team with eight catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns in his first game back with the Eagles.

Jackson isn't the only player returning to the fold for Philly. Pederson said running back Darren Sproles will participate Wednesday. Additionally, rookie running back Miles Sanders is day to day after further tests on his shoulder came back negative. He ran for 74 yards versus in Sunday's win over the Bills.

Pederson said offensive tackle Jason Peters (knee) will not practice this week, and linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) isn't ready to either.

Here are other news we're monitoring Monday:

» New York Jets coach Adam Gase says C.J. Mosley (groin) will be out five to six weeks. Mosley met with a specialist but is trying to avoid surgery.

Gase adds quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to play through the left thumb injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.

Sam Darnold on sprained left thumb: "I think for me the thumb is just going to be a pain tolerance thing, which I should be fine with." #NYJ â Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) October 28, 2019

» Panthers coach Ron Rivera announced quarterback Kyle Allen will start again this week as Cam Newton (foot) continues his rehab. Carolina hosts the Titans on Sunday.

Rivera said tackle Greg Little is still in the concussion protocol and there is no timetable for his return. But Rivera does not believe the injury is season ending.

» X-Rays were negative for Raiders center Rodney Hudson, but he'll have more tests done on his injured ankle, according to Rapoport. The veteran lineman exited Oakland's Week 8 loss to the Texans with the injury.

» Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil's shoulder injury is considered minor, per Rapoport.

» Denver Broncos right tackle Ja'Wuan James aggravated the same knee he previously injured, Rapoport reported.

» The New England Patriots are bringing back quarterback Cody Kessler, Rapoport reported. He stayed in the New England area since being released.

» Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds will likely miss a few weeks with a hamstring strain, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Arizona traded for Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake on Monday.

» Washington Redskins coach Bill Callahan said quarterback Case Keenum didn't practice Monday and remains in the concussion protocol. Callahan added that Dwayne Haskins will start Sunday against the Bills if Keenum isn't available.

» The Cleveland Browns announced they have traded edge rusher Genard Avery to the Eagles for a 2021 undisclosed pick.