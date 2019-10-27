Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 8 NFL games

Injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 8 Sunday:

1. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks will not return after sustaining a concussion against the Bengals.

2. Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cassius Marsh (concussion) has been downgraded to out against the Saints.

3. Seattle Seahawks center Justin Britt has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.

4. Tennessee Titans guard Rodger Saffold is being evaluated for a concussion.

5. Denver Broncos right tackle Ja'Wuan James (knee) is out for the remainder of the game. Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman (knee) is questionable to return.

6. Chicago Bears linebacker Isaiah Irving is questionable to return with a quad injury.

7. New York Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson (ankle) is questionable to return against the Jaguars.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (shoulder) is questionable to return. Cornerback D.J. Hayden is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

9. Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison is questionable to return due to a groin injury. Harrison has been dealing with the ailment leading up to the matchup.