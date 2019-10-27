Who could be on the move as the trade deadline nears?

The NFL's trade deadline is just two days away, with 4 p.m./ET on Tuesday looming. The trade winds have already been swirling, with Jalen Ramsey, Emmanuel Sanders and Mohamed Sanu changing teams over the last few weeks.

If history is any indicator, there will be some fireworks in the coming days as well. After dozens of conversations with sources over the past few days, here is a snapshot look at what may be coming:

» The Jets are open to dealing DE Leonard Williams, WR Robby Anderson, and would like to trade CB Trumaine Johnson, who isn't expected to have a market because of his salary and play. If Williams leaves in free agency, he'd likely command a third-round compensatory pick, so that figures to be the floor of what the Jets would ask in return. Anderson is another one who could leave in free agency, and the team is open to a trade. The Raiders would be one team to watch, but the Jets will aim high as they aren't rushing to trade away a weapon for young QB Sam Darnold.

» The Broncos already made one move, dealing Sanders to the 49ers to give Kyle Shanahan a weapon for a year while his young WRs grow. Veteran CB Chris Harris seems to be the most likely to go, though Denver is more listening to offers rather than shopping as they did with Sanders. One caveat is, he may re-sign in the offseason, and trading him now would almost certainly cancel that.

» The Bengals have told anyone who would listen they don't plan on doing any deals. As Duke Tobin will offer teams, they aren't in the business of sending away good players. The only one it seems who has a chance at being traded is TE Tyler Eifert, for whom Cincy would ask for a third-rounder. That seems quite rich, though perhaps there is some wiggle room there.

» With a few teams in need of help at running back, and with some early struggles after his holdout, expect some teams to call the Chargers about potentially dealing for RB Melvin Gordon. The price has been high, and LA will hold out for one, but this topic will be revisited.

» The Seahawks have received calls from RB-needy teams and a potential deal for former first-round RB Rashaad Penny is possible, per colleague Mike Garafolo. With Chris Carson not relinquishing the top job, Penny may have the most value as a trade name. But obviously, they won't give Penny away for...a penny on the dollar.

» The Falcons aren't shopping or likely to trade TE Austin Hooper, though teams would surely be interested. They are looking to shop Vic Beasley, the former first-rounder who is making $12.8 million this year. To get a taker, they may have to eat salary. The Ravens have looked for edge help, but it's not clear if that's a match.

» Veteran defensive backs with big contracts such as TJ Carrie of the Browns, Reshad Jones of the Dolphins, Josh Norman of the Redskins and Janoris Jenkins of the Giants are among those being shopped. If they are dealt, it's unlikely it will be for much given the age and contract.

» The Lions have made calls to upgrade their roster, with a specific focus on the running back position. Not a surprise given the injury to Kerryon Johnson and GM Bob Quinn's propensity to make a deal.

» The Dolphins are open to trading RB Kenyon Drake, and Drake would be more than open to it, as well. The hope would be to get what they received in the Jay Ajayi trade - a fourth rounder.

» The Browns haven't been shy about their desire for an offensive tackle, though they've been shut down every time they've asked about Redskins LT Trent Williams. One potential name to watch is Eagles reserve tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, or Big V. Several teams have been keeping an eye on him, so Philly may have a real market. But they could also re-sign him in the offseason or simply keep him for depth, so that factors into the price.

» Speaking of the Browns, they could also deal some WR depth, but they'd only trade the back-end guys.

» The Raiders and Chiefs are teams with plenty of running back depth, and teams looking to add depth have inquired. For KC, that could mean former starter Damien Williams, who is having a down year. For Oakland, it could mean DeAndre Washington or Jalen Richard.

» The subject of trade rumors, the Cardinals have said they aren't trading Patrick Peterson, though no one has called because they know GM Steve Keim won't trade him. Similar situation for the Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue, who is not on the trade block but no one has called about him because they know he isn't going anywhere.

