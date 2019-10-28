Redskins now open to trading tackle Trent Williams

With the trade deadline looming, the Washington Redskins might finally be willing to part with disgruntled left tackle Trent Williams.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Redskins are now open to trading Williams, per sources informed of the situation.

Per Rapoport, Washington has begun the process of looking at potential suitors, but it's unclear how high the team will set the asking price. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Washington is telling teams it has a second-round pick on the table, meaning the 'Skins are likely holding out for a first-round offer.

The Cleveland Browns are one team in the mix, Rapoport added. Cleveland has long been rumored as a potential candidate to land Williams if the Redskins ever relented to the veteran's desire to move on.

In addition to shopping Williams, Washington is also interested in trading cornerback Josh Norman, Pelissero added, per sources. However, the team is struggling to pin down his value, as Norman is due $6 million this season and has missed time with thigh and hand injuries.

Williams has held out all season after dissatisfaction with how the Washington medical staff handled a growth found on his head earlier in the offseason that required him to go through several additional procedures. The 31-year-old also wanted a new contract.

Williams has been adamant he no longer wanted to play in Washington, but Redskins general manager Bruce Allen has brushed off all trade inquires until now.

With just a day before the trade window closes, perhaps Washington will finally bow to the disgruntled left tackle's wishes.