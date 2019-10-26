'Great experience' for Greedy Williams to play Brady

Greedy Williams is finally back on the field for the Browns and he'll be facing off against Tom Brady and the undefeated Patriots. Welcome back.

Sidelined since Week 2 with a hamstring injury, the 21-year-old rookie cornerback knows who he'll be opposing on Sunday. After all, he's grown up watching the 42-year-old Brady become synonymous with winning Super Bowls.

"He was at the combine before I was born," Williams said when asked if he remembered a time when Brady wasn't in the NFL -- via team transcript. "Just growing up and hearing him win multiple Super Bowls. Obviously, a guy winning like that every year, you have to label him one of the greatest.

"He has been in the league so long so he knows everything that is coming. He knows how to read coverages. He knows how to read blitzes. It is just us trying to do as much as we can to disguise them."

While Brady is 21 years Williams' senior, the Patriots quarterback has also won six Super Bowls as the second-round rookie has played in just two games.

It's a daunting proposition to emerge from injury only to face perhaps the greatest to have ever played.

Williams finds it to be an exciting development, however.

"It has been a long time. I am happy to be back, and I am ready to get going," Williams said. "It is just a great experience [to play against Brady]. I am ready. I am ready to get back out there and compete - do what I do best."

What Williams does best is cover receivers, but doing so against someone with Brady's experience is an all-new task.

Williams' return (along with fellow starting cornerback Denzel Ward) is a welcomed sight for the Browns and a new wrinkle for Brady, who Williams added was, "definitely the GOAT."

The Browns are the upstart, looking to rebound -- just like Williams.

The Patriots are still the best, looking to continue their dominance -- just like Brady. With more than two decades separating them, Williams and Brady will be on opposing sides Sunday in the classic clash of youth versus experience.

"He is an all-time GOAT in this era," Williams said in a bit of a contradictory compliment. "One of the best quarterbacks I have ever seen growing up. Obviously, he has the statistics to prove it."

For the first time, Williams will have the chance to stop those all-time stats from growing.