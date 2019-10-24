Haskins gets playing time after Keenum's early exit

Dwayne Haskins took over at quarterback for the Washington Redskins to start the second half of their 19-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on "Thursday Night Football."

With Case Keenum ruled out with a concussion at halftime, the rookie first-round pick entered the game to start the third quarter down 13-6. Keenum had been 12-of-16 for 130 yards up until that point and fumbled in one of his two sacks taken.

Haskins ended the night 3-of-5 for 33 yards and an interception in a game well within reach for the extent of his time under center. Thanks to the defense keeping the Vikings in check and RB Adrian Peterson running hard with history in his sights, the Redskins weren't out of it but the play-calling on offense was noticeably conservative with Haskins at QB.

Down a touchdown and with the ball after the Redskins forced a turnover on downs, Haskins had a chance to lead a comeback midway through the third quarter but the opportunity was squandered after a sailing pass to Terry McLaurin ended up in the hands of a Vikings defender.

"It happened so fast," Haskins said about the interception. "I couldn't really step into it the way I wanted to but it came out higher than I thought.

"I felt good, but there's room for improvement."

Haskins and the Redskins got the ball back only once after that as the Vikings kept the ball on the ground, scored a field goal to maintain a two-score lead, and ran out the clock effectively.

"I thought the read was right, I thought the route was good, I thought the play-call was excellent," interim coach Bill Callahan said about the crucial play. "You just gotta make a play and I think he will learn that. No question he would love to have that back."

Callahan did say that Haskins would be the starter if Keenum wasn't able to go against the Buffalo Bills 10 days from now. Colt McCoy would serve as Haskins' backup.

"We'll see," Callahan said. "We have a little time here. It was a Thursday night game, so we have time. I do believe Case is our quarterback but it's all based on how he comes out of the protocol."