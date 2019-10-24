Adrian Peterson moves into 6th on all-time rushing list

Thirty-four years young, Adrian Peterson made moves through the Minnesota secondary and up the record books on Thursday night.

Peterson moved into sixth on the all-time rushing yards list during Washington's 19-9 loss to the Vikings on Thursday, passing Hall of Fame running backs Jerome Bettis and LaDainian Tomlinson in the process.

The Washington Redskins running back passed Tomlinson (13,684 yards) with a 29-yard run in the third quarter; Peterson passed Bettis earlier in the evening. He entered the game with 13,625 rushing yards on his career.

Thursday night marked only Peterson's second game back in Minnesota since leaving the franchise that drafted him in 2007.

