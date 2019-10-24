Patriots trade DE Michael Bennett to Cowboys

Last week, Michael Bennett was suspended by the New England Patriots for conduct detrimental to the team. This week, the Patriots are no longer Bennett's team.

New England traded the veteran defensive end to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday in exchange for a conditional 2021 seventh-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. ESPN first reported the news.

The 11-year veteran was shipped to New England this offseason following one year with the Philadelphia Eagles. Bennett has two years remaining on a restructured contract that can keep him in Dallas through the 2020 season.

Even before Bennett was banned last week by the Pats following an altercation with a position coach, the defensive lineman appeared to be on the outs in Foxborough. After playing 33 defensive snaps in New England's opener, Bennett saw his usage in Bill Belichick's defensive rotation steadily decrease; the veteran totaled a combined 23 snaps in his last two appearances for New England.

Bennett leaves the defending Super Bowl champions with a meager stat line: one start in six games, 2.5 sacks and five combined tackles.

Asked Wednesday upon his return from suspension if he wanted to be traded before next Tuesday's deadline, Bennett told reporters, "That's up to them," per NFL Network's Mike Giardi. On Thursday, the Pats made their decision.

In Dallas, Bennett will bolster a pass rushing unit that already features Demarcus Lawrence and Robert Quinn on the edges and Maliek Collins on the inside.

With the Cowboys, his fourth team in three seasons, Bennett will make Texas his home again, as he returns to the state where he played high school ball in Houston and college football at Texas A&M.

The 'Boys have a bye this week, so Bennett will have to wait a while to make his Dallas debut against the New York Giants on Nov. 4. It will be Bennett's first game as a Cowboys but his second straight played against the G-Men, 25 days apart. Bennett also will have the chance for revenge against the Patriots when Dallas visits New England on Nov. 24.