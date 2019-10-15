Pats suspend Michael Bennett for conduct detrimental

The New England Patriots will be without veteran defensive lineman Michael Bennett for their Monday night game against the New York Jets.

The Patriots have suspended Bennett for one week for conduct detrimental to the team, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Giardi report.

He was not at practice Tuesday, per Rapoport and Giardi.

Bennett issued the following statement to ESPN's Jordan Schultz regarding the one-week ban:

"On Friday, I had a philosophical disagreement with my position coach that has led to my suspension. I apologize to my teammates for any distraction this may have caused."

He played 11 snaps in last week's win over the Giants, and just 14 during Week 5 versus the Redskins.

Over six games in New England, Bennett's made one start and has 2.5 sacks.