Bengals' Cordy Glenn downplays one-game suspension

Cordy Glenn spoke for the first time Thursday since he returned from a concussion and was suspended one game by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The veteran left tackle had little to say about the sidelining in Week 7, chalking up his two-month-long absence solely to his head injury.

"I think the only thing that happened honestly is I got hurt," Glenn told reporters, per ESPN's Ben Baby. "That's just all that happened. It's not about not wanting to play."

Glenn was cleared to resume practicing last week but was suspended one game by Cincinnati on the Friday before the Bengals' Week 7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. At the time, first-year coach Zac Taylor called Glenn's situation "an internal discipline matter."

The 30-year-old offensive lineman returned to practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday. Taylor told reporters, however, that Glenn will not be available to play against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday, along with wide receiver A.J. Green.

When Glenn returns, he will be tasked with helping patch the worst run-blocking offensive line in football, according to Football Outsiders, and guiding Cincinnati to its first win of 2019.

"Of course I want to prove myself and do my share around here and help the team win and help out however I can," Glenn said Thursday. "It was just an injury, and I'm trying to move forward."