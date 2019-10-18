Bengals suspend OT Cordy Glenn for one game

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without Cordy Glenn for another week, this time not due to injury.

The team announced Friday it suspended the offensive tackle for one game for internal disciplinary reasons. Glenn has been placed on the Reserve/Suspended list by the club and will not count against the team's 53-player roster while serving the suspension.

The team said in a statement it would have "no further comment regarding the suspension."

The 30-year-old Glenn has dealt with a concussion suffered in the preseason. He was cleared to resume practicing this week but was absent Thursday amid reports of discord between the team and the offensive tackle regarding the circumstances of his return from the concussion.

First-year coach Zac Taylor declined to comment on the situation Thursday.

"That's an internal discipline matter right now," Taylor said.

A day later, the team suspended Glenn for a game.

The Bengals offensive line has been a sieve this season and won't get any better Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Glenn suspended.