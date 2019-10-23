Top 10 midseason reinforcements: Patrick Peterson provides lift

The 2019 campaign is reaching the midseason phase, which means NFL teams are welcoming back a wave of reinforcements. Whether it's by way of long-term suspension, the non-football injury list (NFI) or the physically unable to perform list (PUP), a multitude of talented players are returning to the field in preparation for an impact over the season's final two months. Let's examine 10 names with the potential to bolster their team's chances after missing the early portion of the schedule.

4 Russell Okung OT Chargers

Out of the phalanx of key contributors serving time in the trainers room, it's the absences of Okung and star safety Out of the phalanx of key contributors serving time in the trainers room, it's the absences of Okung and star safety Derwin James that have hit the hardest for the 2-5 Chargers . Already an Achilles' heel that undermined the team's hopes for a deep playoff run last January, the offensive line has been the primary culprit in Philip Rivers ' inability to surpass 20 points in five of seven games to open the 2019 season. Okung finally returned to practice last week after missing all of training camp and the first two months of the season with a pulmonary embolism so debilitating that it forced him to look " death right in the face ." Coach Anthony Lynn confirmed Wednesday that the two-time Pro Bowl tackle will take the next step in his miraculous recovery, suiting up as Rivers' trusted blindside protector for the Week 8 showdown at Chicago.

6 Jason Pierre-Paul OLB Buccaneers

Out of sight, out of mind. When Out of sight, out of mind. When early season sensation Shaquil Barrett was racking up nine sacks en route to NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors, it was easy to forget that Pierre-Paul generated 12.5 sacks of his own for an otherwise toothless defense in his 2018 debut campaign with the Bucs. Rather than teaming with Barrett as bookend edge rushers in Todd Bowles' blitzing attack, Pierre-Paul has spent the majority of the past five months in a neck brace, the result of an offseason accident involving a Ferrari and a wet road. Recently reminded that players don't typically return from broken necks, JPP retorted , "Not a lot of people come back from blowing off their hand , too." Touchï¿½ï¿½. The former Giants star recently returned to practice and is eligible to be activated from the NFI list. It may not be long before he's joining forces with Barrett after all.

9 Derrius Guice RB Redskins

Nothing eases the pain of a lost season like the emergence of a few promising young stars to instill hope for brighter days on the distant horizon. The Nothing eases the pain of a lost season like the emergence of a few promising young stars to instill hope for brighter days on the distant horizon. The Redskins can point to third-round wideout Terry McLaurin as a legitimate Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate, perhaps the lone building block among starting skill-position players. As the season progresses, he may be joined by Guice and first-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins . Coach Bill Callahan revealed that Guice has a chance to return to the field this week, the earliest the power back is allowed to practice after landing on injured reserve with a meniscus injury sustained in the season opener. Look for Guice to start siphoning carries away from 34-year-old Adrian Peterson when Washington returns from the bye to face the Jets in Week 11.

