Top 10 midseason reinforcements: Patrick Peterson provides lift

Entering the season, GM John Elway readily acknowledged that the Broncos would sink or swim with new quarterback Joe Flacco . Elway may not be calling for the life raft just yet, but Tuesday's trade of longtime No. 1 receiver Emmanuel Sanders is a tacit admission that the Flacco-led offense has fallen short of expectations. How long will Elway and coach Vic Fangio continue to watch their sluggish signal-caller swallow third-down sacks before turning to their second-round pick for a glimpse of the future? Lock is reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery from a sprained thumb on his throwing hand, but Fangio told reporters on Wednesday that the rookie is among the injured Broncos who aren't " ready to play right now ." However, if Flacco falls flat against the Colts and Browns in the next two weeks, it's reasonable to believe Lock could get the shoulder tap after the Week 10 bye.