Browns RB Kareem Hunt cleared to return to practice

Kareem Hunt's return from suspension took another step Monday.

The Browns announced that Hunt has been cleared to rejoin the team and begin practicing.

Hunt will be allowed to return to game action in Week 10.

Hunt is also coming off sports hernia surgery this offseason.

The NFL suspended the running back eight games in March for violating the NFL personal-conduct policy. The suspension stemmed from a video that surfaced last November of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman during a February 2018 incident at a Cleveland hotel.

The Kansas City Chiefs cut Hunt after the video surfaced. He signed with the Browns in February.

Cleveland faces the New England Patriots in Week 8 and the Denver Broncos in Week 9. Hunt will be eligible to return when the Browns host the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 10.

With Nick Chubb the lead back, Hunt's return will give the Cleveland backfield a stellar duo for the stretch run of the 2019 campaign.