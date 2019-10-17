What we learned from Chiefs' victory over Broncos

On a bittersweet evening, the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) survived a knee injury to Patrick Mahomes to trounce the division-rival Denver Broncos (2-5), 30-6, on "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 7. Here's what we learned:

1. Kansas City enjoyed a blowout three-score victory in the division to snap a two-game losing streak. And yet, Thursday night's romp over the Orange Crush feels like a crushing defeat. That's because, up 10-6 in the second quarter, Chiefs signal-caller and reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes converted a fourth-down QB sneak in Broncos territory but suffered a scary knee injury in the process. Mahomes was helped off the field and into the locker room after several minutes lying on the turf with his hands over his eyes. It's believed that Mahomes suffered a patella dislocation, NFL Network's James Palmer reported; he'll undergo an MRI to determine if there is any ligament damage. While it's unclear how much time the gunslinger will miss, Mahomes is bound to sit out multiple weeks if not the remainder of the season. His absence is a major blow, to say the least. When healthy, Mahomes' ability to extend plays, throw lightning rods from improbable arm angles and the like makes every player on Kansas City's offense look like an All-Pro. Ask Byron Pringle or Damien Williams. With Matt Moore under center, the Chiefs offense can contend; the veteran's touchdown toss to Tyreek Hill proved he can still hit speed in stride. But if Mahomes is out for longer than a few weeks, Kansas City might want to look elsewhere for a starting QB. Behind Moore on the depth chart is, well, no one, and the Chiefs only have rookie Kyle Shurmur on the practice squad. Until more is gleaned about the severity of Mahomes' injury, all K.C. can do is plan. The AFC West is still theirs to lose, but the Chiefs might have already lost too much.

2. Against a Chiefs defensive front that had logged just four sacks in the last three weeks, Joe Flacco and the Broncos were ripe to break out on Thursday evening. Instead, Flacco and company broke down. Denver allowed six sacks in the first half (five on Flacco, one on punter Colby Wadman, whose second-quarter fake punt-pass in Denver territory failed miserably) and nine in total. Elijah Wilkinson (filling in for Ja'Wuan James) and Garett Bolles were human turnstiles against Frank Clark and Alex Okafor (two sacks each), with Bolles earning three offensive holding calls to boot. But the main culprit on the night was Flacco, whose flat-footed quarterbacking left him vulnerable to pressure and who surrendered himself too often to defenders when a fleeter footballer would have easily evaded them and extended plays. Following a game-opening 10-play touchdown drive, Denver embarked on 12 more drives, eight ending in a punt, two on downs, one on a strip-sack TD and one on the final whistle. Boos rained down like a hail storm from the rafters at Empower Field for the last 20 minutes of game time, and rightly so. There is nowhere for Denver to go for a quick fix, as there is not just one facet of this offense to blame. The offensive line, quarterback and offensive coordinator are all equally culpable. But Denver's already beset by injuries on the line; Drew Lock is on IR and Brandon Allen doesn't inspire confidence behind Flacco; and Rick Scangarello is a first-year OC. Something needs to change at Mile High, something has for a while, but maybe it needs to come at the top.

Around The NFL will have more on Kansas City's victory shortly.