Top 10 defensive rookies: Nick Bosa, Devin Bush wreaking havoc

Team: San Francisco 49ers | Position: DE



Look deeper than Bosa's three sacks, a misleading way to measure defensive disruption. The draft's No. 2 overall pick stole the show on national TV in Week 5, almost single-handedly shutting down Baker Mayfield's aerial attack with five QB hits, a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery -- numbers no San Francisco defender has matched in a single game since 2000, according to NFL Research. A high-pedigree 49ers defensive line, which disappointed in previous seasons, is suddenly terrorizing opposing quarterbacks, ranking second in pressure rate (34.7), third in sack percentage (10.0) and fourth in pass-rush separation (4.64 yards), per Next Gen Stats, despite blitzing less frequently than other top-tier defenses. Bosa leads the way, pressuring opposing passers at a higher rate than any player in the NFL through six weeks.