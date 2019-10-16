Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Robert Woods vs. Atlanta Falcons Woods put up zero catches a week ago, and his lone points were on a run that resulted in a touchdown. Still, I'd keep the faith in the Rams wideout in a plus-matchup in Atlanta. The Falcons have allowed seven touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points to receivers lined out wide, which is where Woods has run 61 percent of his routes. vs. Kenny Golladay vs. Minnesota Vikings You might look at this week's matchup against the Vikings and consider it unfavorable at first, but the opposite is true. Minnesota has actually given up five touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers who line up wide, which is where Golladay has run 82.7 percent of his routes. Keep rolling with Golladay this weekend. vs. Michael Gallup vs. Philadelphia Eagles Gallup has averaged more than 17 fantasy points per game, and he's third in the league in yards per game among wideouts. With or without Amari Cooper, Gallup is a great start against the Eagles. No team has allowed more touchdowns and fantasy points to receivers lined out wide, which is where Gallup has been 81.8 percent of the time. vs. Calvin Ridley vs. Los Angeles Rams Ridley has scored 14-plus points and a touchdown in four of his first six games, and a matchup against the Rams makes him a strong flex option this week. Los Angeles just lost CB Aqib Talib to IR, and their defense has allowed seven touchdowns to receivers who line out wide. In what will likely be a scoreboard scorcher, I'd start Ridley. vs. John Brown vs. Miami Dolphins Brown has produced double-digit fantasy points in all but one of his first five games, and he's in a good spot to make it six of seven when he faces the Dolphins. Their defense has allowed five touchdowns and the seventh-most fantasy points to receivers lined out wide, which is where Brown has run over 75 percent of his routes. Start 'Em: T.Y. Hilton vs. Houston Texans, Courtland Sutton vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thur.)

Sleepers: Phillip Dorsett at New York Jets (Mon.), Auden Tate vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

