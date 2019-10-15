Tom Brady won't recruit Rob Gronkowski to return

As Tuesday dawns following the conclusion of Week 6 of the NFL season, the New England Patriots are still trying to figure out their situation at tight end.

Former Giants and Jets tight end Eric Tomlinson is being signed by the Pats, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Just a day earlier, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported the team is likely to bring back Ben Watson after he was released.

These are the days after the retirement of Rob Gronkowski.

Even Patriots owner Robert Kraft has clamored for Gronk's return to New England.

But don't count quarterback Tom Brady on that list. Brady simply wants his former teammate to do what's best for him.

"Look, I love that guy. I am so happy that he's enjoying his time. I am happy that he's enjoying his life." Brady said Monday on WEEI Sports Radio Network. "He seems to really be doing a lot of great things. He knows how I feel about him. I want what is best for him. He's the only person that can make those decisions. I don't lobby for those things."

So TB12 isn't recruiting Gronk for a return. Instead, he's appreciating what his future Hall of Fame teammate did and hoping for nothing but good fortune ahead.

Perhaps most telling is Brady realizes the sacrifice his teammate made in the aid of winning three of the franchise's six Super Bowl trophies.

"I have a great relationship with him," Brady said. "He has given actually a hell of a lot to our team already over the course of a long period of time, and I think people should be very appreciative for what he's brought to the team and what he's brought to the region. I think he's a very special guy. He's just in a different phase of his life."

All that said, poignant as it may be, the Gronkowski comeback talk isn't subsiding anytime soon.