Elway: 'No one from our end is on the trading block'

The Denver Broncos (1-4) have all the makings of a team willing to sell. But John Elway is still banking on the culture winning out in the end.

Following a celebratory Friday night in honor of the franchise's Top 100 team, the Broncos general manager addressed how the team was faring in the league's 100th campaign. Five days ago, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that, while nothing was imminent, the team could be looking to deal players -- sans all-world pass-rusher Von Miller -- if things don't improve after their bad start.

That same day, the Broncos won their first game, defeating the Chargers 20-13. They obviously still have a ways to go, but Elway made it clear that the team has no plans to change its course.

"You guys bring all those names up. I have not brought any names up," Elway said, via Denver 7's Troy Renck. "We're trying to win football games. No one from our end is on the trading block. We're going to try to continue to win football games."

The talent is there but it just hasn't come together for first-year coach Vic Fangio. Aside from Miller, the Broncos are home to several established veterans, including receiver Emmanuel Sanders and cornerback Chris Harris, who are both on expiring deals, as well as quarterback Joe Flacco. The team also has second-year standouts in Phillip Lindsay and Bradley Chubb; the defensive stud tore his ACL in Week 4, ending his season.

The year is not yet a complete wash but, with dates against the Titans, reigning AFC champion Chiefs and Colts on the horizon, the road to a playoff berth will be a bumpy one for a franchise who hasn't been back since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2015.