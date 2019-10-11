Week 6 injury report for Sunday's NFL games

Week 6 of the 2019 season is upon us.

Below is a full tally of the official injury report and gameday designations for all 12 Sunday games.

Carolina Panthers versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers (London)

Panthers: OUT: CB Natrell Jamerson (foot), T Greg Little (concussion), LB Christian Miller (ankle), QB Cam Newton (foot), G Trai Turner (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: G Dennis Daley (groin), CB Donte Jackson (groin), TE Chris Manhertz (concussion), S Eric Reid (ankle), LB Shaq Thompson (ankle).

Buccaneers: OUT: G Zack Bailey (ankle, foot), G Alex Cappa (forearm), LB Jack Cichy (elbow), T Demar Dotson (hamstring), WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: LB Shaquil Barrett (oblique), S Mike Edwards (hamstring), RB T.J. Logan (ankle).

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Bengals: OUT: DE Carlos Dunlap (knee), DT Ryan Glasgow (thigh), T Cordy Glenn (concussion), WR A.J. Green (ankle), T Andre Smith (ankle), DE Kerry Wynn (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: S Shawn Williams (thigh).

Ravens: OUT: CB Jimmy Smith (knee); QUESTIONABLE: TE Mark Andrews (shoulder), WR Marquise Brown (ankle), LB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle).

Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns

Seahawks: OUT: C Ethan Pocic (back); DOUBTFUL: T Duane Brown (biceps), G D.J. Fluker (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring).

Browns: QUESTIONABLE: T Kendall Lamm (knee), CB Denzel Ward (hamstring), CB Greedy Williams (hamstring).

New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars

Saints: OUT: QB Drew Brees (right thumb), DE Trey Hendrickson (neck), WR Tre'Quan Smith (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: RB Alvin Kamara (ankle).

Jaguars: OUT: TE Josh Oliver (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: DE Lerentee McCray (oblique), CB Jalen Ramsey (back).

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Texans: OUT: C Greg Mancz (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: RB Taiwan Jones (hip), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), WR Kenny Stills (hamstring).

Chiefs: OUT: T Eric Fisher (groin), DT Chris Jones (groin), LB Dorian O'Daniel (hamstring); DOUBTFUL: WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring), G Andrew Wylie (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder), LB Anthony Hitchens (groin).

Washington Redskins at Miami Dolphins

Redskins: OUT: TE Vernon Davis (concussion), S Deshazor Everett (ankle), LB Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), G Wes Martin (chest), TE Jordan Reed (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: T Donald Penn (hamstring).

Dolphins: QUESTIONABLE: CB Johnson Bademosi (ankle), RB Kalen Ballage (foot), T Jesse Davis (elbow), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), LB Trent Harris (foot), CB Xavien Howard (knee), S Reshad Jones (ankle), CB Chris Lammons (toe), S Bobby McCain (hamstring, shoulder), WR Albert Wilson (calf, hip), CB Jomal Wiltz (groin).

Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings

Eagles: OUT: RB Corey Clement (shoulder), CB Ronald Darby (hamstring), WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot), CB Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), RB Darren Sproles (quadricep).

Vikings: OUT: LB Ben Gedeon (concussion), G Josh Kline (foot); QUESTIONABLE: LB Kentrell Brothers (hamstring, wrist).

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals

Falcons: OUT: CB Desmond Trufant (toe), P Matt Wile (right quadricep), CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson (groin).

Cardinals: OUT: LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), LB Ezekiel Turner (hamstring), S Charles Washington (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: DE Zach Allen (neck), WR Damiere Byrd (hamstring), RB David Johnson (back), WR Christian Kirk (ankle), P Andy Lee (right hip), LB Haason Reddick (shoulder), LB Terrell Suggs (back), CB Trevor Williams (hip).

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

49ers: OUT: RB Kyle Juszczyk (knee), T Mike McGlinchey (knee), T Joe Staley (fibula), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (foot); QUESTIONABLE: TE George Kittle (groin).

Rams: OUT: LB Clay Matthews (jaw), CB Aqib Talib (ribs); QUESTIONABLE: RB Todd Gurley (quadricep).

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos

Titans: OUT: LB Sharif Finch (shoulder), LB Cameron Wake (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: CB Chris Milton (calf), RB Rod Smith (groin).

Broncos: OUT: CB Bryce Callahan (foot); QUESTIONABLE: CB Duke Dawson (foot), T Ja'Wuan James (knee), S Trey Marshall (lower leg).

Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets

Cowboys: QUESTIONABLE: WR Randall Cobb (hip, back), T La'el Collins (knee), T Tyron Smith (ankle).

Jets: DOUBTFUL: DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), RB Trenton Cannon (foot, ankle), LB C.J. Mosley (groin), G Kelechi Osemele (shoulder, knee, illness); QUESTIONABLE: WR Josh Bellamy (shoulder), CB Nate Hairston (knee), LB Jordan Jenkins (calf), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring, knee).

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers

Steelers: OUT: LB Mark Barron (hamstring), RB Roosevelt Nix (knee), QB Mason Rudolph (concussion), RB Jaylen Samuels (knee), WR James Washington (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: CB Steven Nelson (groin).

Chargers: DOUBTFUL: S Nasir Adderley (hamstring), K Michael Badgley (right groin), RB Justin Jackson (calf); QUESTIONABLE: TE Hunter Henry (knee), DE Melvin Ingram (hamstring).