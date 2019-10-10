Tom Brady eclipses Manning for 2nd in passing yards

Tom Brady topped Peyton Manning again. But he has some work to do if he's going to surpass Drew Brees.

With a 19-yard completion to Sony Michel in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the New York Giants, Brady became the NFL's second all-time leading passer. The New England Patriots quarterback entered Week 6 with 71,923 yards, just 17 behind Manning, but 2,922 behind Brees.

The trio also sits atop the career TD passes leaderboard, with Brady trailing Manning (539) by 12 scores and ahead of Brees by five entering Thursday.

Brady, of course, has a sizable lead on everyone in rings and regular-season wins. And despite being 42 years old, he's playing like he'll finish with those other records as well.