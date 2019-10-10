Jamal Adams wins appeal of fine for hit on Mayfield

Jamal Adams won't have to pay for a hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield last month.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the New York Jets safety won his appeal of a $21,056 fine for his hit on Mayfield in Week 2, per a source informed of the decision.

Appeals officer Derrick Brooks rescinded the fine.

Adams was flagged for a late hit on Mayfield on a third-down pass last in last month's 23-3 loss to the Browns. Days later, the league confirmed that the personal foul penalty was correctly called, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Adams was subsequently fined and appealed the penalty.

The hard-hitting safety took issue with the flag and fine after it was levied.

"It bothered me a lot," Adams said at the time. "Because it's like, what do you want me to do? It was legal. Next time I might just tag him on the hip and say he's it. And play tag with him. I don't know what else you want me to do in that situation."

Brooks agreed with Adams, putting money back in the safety's pocket.