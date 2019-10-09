Five best, worst NFL offensive lines: Cowboys shine, Jets a mess

Ranked first in pass protection and sixth in run-blocking by PFF, the line is the heart of a Ravens offense that may be as explosive as any in franchise history. Their streak of nine straight regular-season games with at least 100 more rushing yards than the opponent was stopped in Week 3, when they still gashed Kansas City's defense for 203 yards on the grounds. The pass blocking has been almost as impressive, leaving Lamar Jackson enough time to run into a series of figure-eight sacks in the past couple of weeks. While it all starts with seven-time Pro Bowl selection Marshal Yanda at guard, the tackle tag-team of Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown might just rival Armstead and Ramczyk as the best in the business.