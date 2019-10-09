Redskins expected to start Case Keenum vs. Dolphins

Case Keenum is back to the starting lineup, if healthy.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Washington Redskins are expecting to start Keenum, assuming his foot injury allows him to play, per a source informed of the decision.

The choice sends Jay Gruden favorite Colt McCoy back to the bench.

New interim coach Bill Callahan said earlier this week that rookie Dwayne Haskins was not an option to start at this point.

Keenum started the first four games of the season before heading to the bench midway through Week 4. He was held out last week due to the foot injury, as Gruden started McCoy in his final game as coach of the Redskins.

McCoy's performance, 119 yards on 18-of-27 passing for a 4.4 yards per attempt average and one INT, against a good New England Patriots defense, did little to show he should keep the starting gig.

Early in the season under Keenum, the Washington offense wasn't a train-wreck, even if it was wobbly due to a laboring offensive line and a dearth of playmakers the first two weeks. Keenum's worst performance came in Week 3 when he turned the ball over five times versus the Chicago Bears.

In his four starts, Keenum compiled a 68.1 completion percentage, 242.5 passing yards per game, seven TD passes, four INTs and a 93.7 passer rating. In two of his four outings, Keenum surpassed the 330-yards passing mark.

The 31-year-old journeyman is who he is: He'll make some bad mistakes with a few bombs dropped in for cover. It's usually a rollercoaster with Keenum under center, but, if healthy, he's the best option Washington has until Haskins is ready.

In a winnable game against the tanking Miami Dolphins, it'll be Keenum leading the way in Callahan's first game. The new coach promises to bring a more ground-centric approach to Washington, which could play well with Keenum's play-action deep-ball game against Miami.