Flores: Josh Rosen is Dolphins QB for rest of season

The Miami Dolphins plan to give Josh Rosen the balance of the season as the starter under center.

Coach Brian Flores said Wednesday, coming off the team's bye week, that the starting gig is Rosen's.

"It's settled. I like where Josh is," Flores said when asked about the QB position. "I think he's improving on a week to week basis. I think he's a young, talented player. I think he needs to get in there and develop and get reps and just improve."

Rosen has started the past two Dolphins blowout losses, compiling 380 total passing yards on 35-of-63 passing with one touchdown and one interception, while taking seven sacks.

Despite the subpar outings, it makes sense for the Dolphins, who traded a second-round pick for the QB, to give Rosen a long leash to see how the former first-round pick can develop. The world knows what journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick is, now Miami needs to see if Rosen can become a player worth keeping.

"I like where Josh is and hopefully he just continues to improve over the course of today, tomorrow and over the course of the season," Flores said.

Through two starts there have been a few flashes where Rosen shows the type of ball-placement and arm-strength that made him a top selection coming out of college. There have also been far too many poor reads, worse throws, and jitteriness in the pocket.

The rest of the offense does Rosen no favors. The offensive line is among the worst in the league. The skill-position players are either non-existent or struggle to make plays. And there is no run game to speak of.

The Dolphins aren't going anywhere in 2019, except deep into the tank. Starting with Sunday's potentially winnable game against the similarly winless Washington Redskins, they'll give Rosen a shot to grow before making a potential QB change with an early draft pick in 2020.