Falcons owner not eyeing staff change after 1-4 start

The Atlanta Falcons are 1-4 for the second consecutive season, but owner Arthur Blank isn't ready to make drastic changes.

Blank, who purchased the franchise 17 years ago, has seen the Falcons through many highs and lows, experiences that has allowed him to maintain optimism even after Atlanta's 53-32 Week 5 loss to the Texans -- their worst loss since Week 5 last season.

"No. ... This staff has performed before. My hope is they can fix what needs to be fixed and start winning some games," Blank told reporters after being asked if a coaching change is needed, according to ESPN.

Under coach Dan Quinn, who signed a three-year extension in July 2018, the Falcons have had three winning seasons and two postseason appearances. The team missed the playoffs last season after going 7-9; the year before that, Atlanta went 10-6 before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round Game.

Since Quinn took over as defensive coordinator after the firing of Marquand Manuel at the end of 2018, the Falcons have given up the 11th-most points per game (24.8) through the first four games this year.

Things haven't quite been the same in Atlanta since the infamous loss in Super Bowl LI, but, for now, Blank still believes that Quinn and his staff can turn their sinking ship around.