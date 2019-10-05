Brees shows off rehab progress in Instagram post

Less than a month after being sidelined, Drew Brees is already back to his gunslinging ways.

Well, sort of.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback posted three short clips to his Instagram account Friday showcasing the progress he's made since suffering a thumb injury on his throwing hand against the Rams on Sept. 15.

In the video, Brees can be seen firing several passes to an off-camera target. After each throw, Brees can also be seen flexing his injured thumb to check his range of motion and level of comfort.

The initial timeline for Brees' recovery following thumb surgery on Sept. 18 was six weeks, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Brees, 40, was not placed on injured reserve following the procedure, a huge plus for a Saints offense who has sorely missed him in the weeks since.

New Orleans is 2-0 with backup Teddy Bridgewater commanding the offense in Brees' place. But, if this video is any indication, coach Sean Payton could be getting his QB1 back sooner than anticipated.