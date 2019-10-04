Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey (back) ruled out vs. Panthers

Jalen Ramsey will miss another game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled the star cornerback out for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers due to his lingering back issue.

Coach Doug Marrone told reporters Friday that Ramsey will likely see a specialist soon for his back problem, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The 24-year-old missed practice all week.

Ramsey's back issue popped up two weeks ago in the Jags' victory over the Tennessee Titans. Following that game, the corner also dealt with the flu, and was given a leave from the squad for the birth of his second child.

Ramsey sat out the Jags' victory over Denver last week, the first missed game of his career due to the back injury. Now he'll miss a second.

The injury comes as Ramsey has requested a trade from Jacksonville, which the team would rather not grant.