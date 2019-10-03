Earl Thomas says he and Brandon Williams are 'good'

Amends have been made between Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams.

The teammates got in a heated exchange following the 40-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday. Thursday, Thomas said they've discussed the exchange and moved past any lingering issues.

"We good. We talked about it," Thomas said, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "He's just a crucial part of this defense. We definitely need him out there."

Thomas was frustrated by Williams being a surprise inactive Sunday against the Browns due to a knee injury.

"I just wanted to see what was going on with him because I know he had practiced earlier in the week. I didn't know," Thomas said of the injury that kept Williams out. "It just kind of hit me out of the blindside. But hopefully, he'll play this week."

The Ravens missed the behemoth Williams, their expert run-stuffer, as Cleveland running back Nick Chubb blasted off for 193 yards, including an 88-yard TD run.

Baltimore hopes to have Williams back on the field Sunday afternoon for a pivotal matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The DT, however, was held out of practice Wednesday.