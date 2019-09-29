Earl Thomas, Brandon Williams have 'heated' talk after loss

BALTIMORE -- Following a game in which the Ravens' defense gave up 530 yards to the Browns -- the fourth most allowed in team history -- frustrations boiled over for a couple of key players on the unit.

Safety Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams had a heated discussion in the training room in which Thomas expressed his frustrations that Williams was inactive for Sunday's 40-25 loss, sources with knowledge of the argument said.

Thomas entered the training room as Williams was getting dressed and preparing to depart M&T Bank Stadium, one source said, adding the argument didn't get physical because players and staff members quickly interceded.

A Ravens official did not offer any comment when asked about the spat between Thomas and Williams.

Williams had been added to the Ravens' injury report Saturday morning as questionable with a knee injury. The team was hopeful he would play Sunday, but Williams wasn't able to do much in a pregame workout, so the Ravens held him out. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle's absence surely helped the Browns rush for 193 yards, including an 88-yard touchdown for Nick Chubb.

"It was wide open," Chubb said in an interview with NFL Network after the game. "You could've run though that hole."

Thomas, who was never shy to show his emotions in his time with the Seahawks, is in the first year of a four-year, $55 million deal he signed with the Ravens in the spring as part of a changeover on the defensive side of the ball that saw the team part ways with veterans such as Terrell Suggs, Eric Weddle and C.J. Mosley. Those players were all considered leaders and many wondered whether their departures would leave that side of the ball looking for guidance at key points in the season.

Right now, with Baltimore having surrendered 73 points combined in back-to-back losses, would be one of those moments.

Follow Mike Garafolo on Twitter at @MikeGarafolo