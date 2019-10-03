Titans LT Lewan back from suspension to face Bills

The Tennessee Titans, fresh off a road win, welcome back three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan ahead of a big AFC clash with the Buffalo Bills.

"It's been tough to be away, obviously," Lewan said on Wednesday, via the team's official website. "You want to be able to compete and be with the boys. Now that I am back I am totally focused on the Buffalo Bills and Week 5."

Stand-in Dennis Kelly has been fine replacing Lewan, who was suspended four games for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing substances, but getting the mauling former first-round pick back will be a big boost. Lewan will be an upgrade as a pass blocker for Marcus Mariota. He also will bring improved run blocking for Derrick Henry, which has been hit-or-miss through four weeks.

The Titans will need Lewan to be ready to rock from the jump against a Bills defense that proved last week it deserves to be discussed among the top units in the league, holding Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to just 224 total yards and 16 points. Sean McDermott's defense brings waves of defenders at the QB, starting with game-wrecker Jerry Hughes. If Lewan and his counterparts along the Titans' offensive line can't control the game, it could be a cold day for Mariota & Co.

"You can do all the sprints in the world but when you put a helmet on it's different -- it takes a little bit of time," Lewan said of being ready for his first game. "My main focus is to get the rust off as soon as possible and get ready to play Sunday.

"I am really excited to be here. I am stoked to be back with the boys and ready to get things going and hopefully play well on Sunday."

If he doesn't play well, it could be a long afternoon for Mariota and Henry versus the Bills' D.