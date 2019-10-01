Bill Belichick's first Patriots win was 19 yrs ago today

The New England Patriots dynasty got its first win 19 years ago today.

On Oct. 1, 2000, Bill Belichick recorded his first win as head coach of the Pats. And a dominant empire was officially born.

On that day, nearly two decades of rule ago, New England beat Mike Shanahan's Denver Broncos 28-19.

In the game, Drew Bledsoe passed for 271 yards with 4 TDs and 1 INT. Kevin Faulk led the Pats with nine rushing attempts for 40 yards. Troy Bown caught five passes for 108 yards and two TDs. The Patriots defense held future Hall of Fame running back to Terrell Davis to 24 rushing yards. Brian Griese threw for 361 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, one fumble, and took four sacks. Willie McGinest recorded one sack, five tackles, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Tom Brady sat on the bench.

The Patriots started Belichick's first season 0-4 before picking up their first win of the year. New England finished the season 5-11. The winning since certainly made up for the rocky start.

In the 6,939 days that have passed since that first win, Belichick has compiled 228 other victories in 308 games patrolling the New England sideline (.734 win percent), won 16 AFC East titles and taken home six Lombardi trophies.