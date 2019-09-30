Vontaze Burfict likely to be suspended for hit vs. Colts

It looks like Vontaze Burfict might receive more punishment for his hit that had him ejected from Sunday's 31-24 win over the Colts.

The Raiders linebacker is likely to be suspended for his helmet-to-helmet hit on tight end Jack Doyle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed. A decision should come today, Rapoport added. No word on how many games it could be.

Burfict has previously been suspended for 10 games for dirty hits and questionable play throughout his career. Six have been due to violations of player safety rules. He was suspended the first three games of the 2016 season for multiple player safety violations and he missed another three games in 2017 for a hit on a defenseless player (a suspension that was reduced from an original five).

Burfict played the first seven seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals before the Raiders signed him to a one-year deal this offseason.