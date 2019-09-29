Vontaze Burfict ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit

Vontaze Burfict was thrown out of Sunday's game in Indianapolis for unnecessary roughness in the second quarter of the Raiders' game vs. the Colts.

The Oakland linebacker was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

At first, the Raiders received a just 15-yard penalty for the play, but Burfict was also ejected after a review of the video.

Burfict has a history of suspensions and fines for dirty hits and questionable play throughout his career. Of the 10 games Burfict has missed during his career, six have been due to violations of player safety rules. He was suspended the first three games of the 2016 season for multiple player safety violations and he missed another three games in 2017 for a hit on a defenseless player (a suspension that was reduced from an original five).

Burfict played the first seven seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals before the Raiders signed him to a one-year deal this offseason.